National Immunization Awareness Month reminds adults and children to protect themselves

By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -August is National Immunization Awareness Month, a good time to make sure your children are properly vaccinated as they head back to school.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is using this month to spread its message that Vaccines are safe and effective and Vaccines save lives. The AAP says that by vaccinating their children on time, parents can take control of their children’s health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also participates in National Immunization Awareness Month, saying vaccines provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially serious, even life-threatening diseases and that vaccines give parents power.

You can find an interactive map showing how many children in each state are up to date on their vaccinations here.

National Immunization Month is not just about immunizations for children. There’s also an adult vaccination focus to the month, reminding adults to protect themselves against serious diseases like shingles, pneumonia, and flu.

