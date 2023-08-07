Selma Police Department investigating 2015 homicide

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma Police Department re-opened an investigation into a 2015 homicide that claimed the life of Taffine Berry.

According to the Selma Police Department, on March 14, 2015, officers responded to the Vaughn ER regarding a gunshot victim. Once there, authorities identified the victim as Taffine Berry. Berry later died from her injuries on March 18, 2015.

The Selma Police Department is now asking for the public assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects in this case.

A reward of $5,000 has been issued in this case leading to the arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Selma Police Department at (334) 874-2125 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-Stop.

