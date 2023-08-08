AARP warns of new scam targeting Alabama veterans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scammers have found a new way to target U.S. veterans, including the hundreds of thousands living in Alabama.

“That’s really, we think, a particularly heinous thing to do,” said Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama.

AARP says retired military members are being tricked.

It all has to do with the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act.

The new law expands access to VA health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals.

“That goes back as far as the Vietnam War, when they were exposed to Agent Orange, to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Harding said.

AARP says two-thirds of veterans are unaware of free assistance being offered through the PACT Act, presenting an opportunity to scammers.

“This is a very large, new set of benefits and because of that, that means that scammers are going to try to latch on to it,” Harding said.

Active-duty military and veterans lost more than $400 million to fraud and scams in 2022, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

AARP added scammers often go after veterans, and even active-duty military families, because they tend to live in close-knit communities, making them easier to target.

To prevent further loss, AARP shared the following tips:

Do not pay for benefits or records

Be cautious of alleged law firms offering help

Sign up with the National Do Not Call Registry and use call blockers

Never sign documents you do not fully understand

“You need to know exactly what you’re putting your signature on,” Harding said.

People needing legitimate help applying for benefits or those who have questions about the PACT Act can visit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.

For information on AARP’s support for veterans and military families click here.

