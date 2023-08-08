Advertise
Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach

Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WBRC) - A dolphin in distress beached itself in Panama City Beach Tuesday morning.

Slade and Kim McElroy of Montgomery were two of several beachgoers who helped rescue the dolphin.

The McElroy’s said the dolphin was kept wet with towels and water until a rescue team from Gulf World Marine Institute arrived and took the dolphin for evaluation.

This is the second dolphin to be rescued within the last week in Panama City Beach.

The condition of the dolphin is unknown at this time.

