All clear given after report of suspicious powder at Supreme Court of Alabama

A large police and fire presence was outside the Supreme Court of Alabama building in downtown Montgomery Tuesday afternoon.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large police and fire presence was outside the Supreme Court of Alabama building in downtown Montgomery Tuesday afternoon.

Supreme Court of Alabama officials confirmed that the response was due to a suspicious powder found Tuesday in a piece of mail opened in a secure, non-public area of the building.

The powder was tested and proved to be harmless, and employees were able to return back to work.

No further information has been made available at this time.

