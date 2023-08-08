Advertise
First Alert: Strong storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday

Overall coverage of showers and thunderstorms will be high over the next 2 days
The heat will continue with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.
The heat will continue with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.(WSFA 12 News)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been exceptionally hot over the last 48 hours! Sunday and Monday were the hottest days of the year so far with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices well over 110 degrees each afternoon! Fortunately heat of that magnitude should not occur for the remainder of the week.

The heat index each day will be up near 105 degrees.
The heat index each day will be up near 105 degrees.(WSFA 12 News)

It’ll still be very hot, sure, but not quite as brutal or dangerous as what the last two days have brought to Central and South Alabama. Daytime highs will be in the middle 90s most afternoons with the exception of a day or two in the lower 90s.

That should keep peak indices between 100 and 110 each day. That’s at least a little better, right?! It’ll still be very hot and muggy, but you have to take every win you can get when it comes to summertime heat. Another win is the fact that there is hope most days for a cool-off in the form of rain and thunderstorms!

Showers and storms are likely this afternoon. Some could be severe.
Showers and storms are likely this afternoon. Some could be severe.(WSFA 12 News)

The rain chances are running pretty high most days, so relief from rain is very possible. Today’s chance is around 70%. Tomorrow’s is up around 60%. Both today and tomorrow have a chance of severe weather as well.

Strong to damaging wind gusts, very heavy rain and lots of lightning are all expected over the next 48 hours assuming storms form and move in the way we believe they will.

Severe storms are possible this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts, lightning and very rain are the...
Severe storms are possible this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts, lightning and very rain are the main hazards.(WSFA 12 News)

A mainly dry day is looking likely Thursday before we see more days with high-end rain chances around 50% Friday and this weekend. By August standards these are all above normal except for Thursday’s 20%. Even so, this does not mean you are guaranteed to see rain on any given day.

It also doesn’t mean it will rain all day long. Most days will bring a passing shower or storm to upwards of a couple of wet hours throughout the day. That’s generally what we’re expecting through the workweek and upcoming weekend.

Rain and storms are a good bet most days through the upcoming weekend.
Rain and storms are a good bet most days through the upcoming weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

No canceling of outdoor plans is necessary at this point in time. You’ll just have to incorporate the chance of rain and storms into any outdoor plans you may have, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.

