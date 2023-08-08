Advertise
Law enforcement presence outside Supreme Court of Alabama building

A large police and fire presence was outside the Supreme Court of Alabama building in downtown Montgomery Tuesday afternoon.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large police and fire presence was outside the Supreme Court of Alabama building in downtown Montgomery Tuesday afternoon.

A WSFA 12 News crew responded to the scene where Montgomery police, Montgomery Fire/Rescue, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were responding.

It is unclear what prompted the response. WSFA 12 News has reached out to officials for more information. We will keep you updated.

