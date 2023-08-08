Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Live: Governor Ivey’s broadband announcement in Dothan at 11 a.m.

The governor will deliver her address at Wallace Community College.
Swearing in ceremony for Gov. Kay Ivey’s Inauguration Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Montgomery,...
Swearing in ceremony for Gov. Kay Ivey’s Inauguration Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Montgomery, Alabama.(Julie Bennett | Julie Bennett)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Joining Ivey will be Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) Director Kenneth Boswell, Wallace Community College President Linda C. Young, state Sen. Donnie Chesteen, as well as state Rep. Randall Shedd.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Convicted murderer escapes from Staton Prison in Elmore
Prattville police are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found Sunday...
Prattville homicide investigation underway after body found
Montgomery firefighters battle an early morning house fire.
Montgomery firefighters battle early morning house fire
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Investigator tracked Lindsay as husband confronts her lover: Report

Latest News

Meteor shower as it appears in the night sky
One of the year’s best meteor showers peaks this weekend
Man struck, killed by lightning in Florence identified
Firefighters battle a trailer fire at Vaughn Road Elementary School.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue battle Tuesday morning fire at elementary school
New school year, new building for Tallassee High School students