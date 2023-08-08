Advertise
Man struck, killed by lightning in Florence identified

(Source: Pixabay)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 28-year-old man was struck and killed by lightning on Monday afternoon.

Lauderdale County Coroner confirmed the lightning victim has been identified as 28-year-old, Marquin Russell. The coroner says he was struck sometime before 2 p.m. Monday. The Florence Police Department, EMS and Florence Fire responded to the call on Kendall Drive in the Florence Industrial Park.

According to FPD, the 28-year-old worker had been struck and killed by the storm’s lightning strike in the parking lot.

