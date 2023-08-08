Advertise
Montgomery Fire/Rescue battle Tuesday morning fire at elementary school

Firefighters battle a trailer fire at Vaughn Road Elementary School.
Firefighters battle a trailer fire at Vaughn Road Elementary School.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue battled a tar trailer fire on Tuesday morning at a local elementary school.

According to MF/R, Tuesday night, around 12:45 a.m., Engine 3, Engine 9, Truck 45, Rescue 95, and Car 33 responded to the 4400 block of Vaughn Road on a possible structure fire. Once on the scene, units found smoke and flames visible from a tar trailer in the rear of the building. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to just the trailer.

MF/R stated that the building was opened and searched for extension, but none was found. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations.

WSFA found the scene and can confirm that the trailer fire happened at Vaughn Road Elementary School.

MF/R successfully extinguished a tar trailer fire at Vaughn Road Elementary School early...
MF/R successfully extinguished a tar trailer fire at Vaughn Road Elementary School early Tuesday morning.(WSFA 12 News)

No further information is available at this time.

