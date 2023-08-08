MPS, ASU work together on active shooter training

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Resource officers with Montgomery Public Schools are suiting up to prepare for any emergency.

MPS is partnering with Alabama State University to hold active shooter training ahead of the school year.

“We’re all the same. College level, elementary level, high school level, again we’re all the same and we just want to make sure that everyone in our community is safe,” said ASU Sgt. Kimberly Todd, the coordinator of the training.

94 MPS resource officers attended. They got to hear from the Montgomery Police Department’s tactical and SWAT team and their gang unit, along with the Council on Substance Abuse and CrimeStoppers.

This opportunity is something MPS Assistant Chief of Security Dr. Celena Cutts-Day is grateful for.

“This is a tremendous blessing to work alongside our law enforcement partners to be able to establish and develop strategies on how we are going to respond to any adverse situations that may occur in our schools,” Cutts-Day said.

While the information shared during the training was strictly for first responders, ASU Sgt. Kimberly Todd says CrimeStoppers emphasized the importance of the community using their system called P3 Tips, a way the public can anonymously submit tips with the aim of eliminating future shootings.

The community can make a difference. That’s why first responders also urge you to speak up if someone has a weapon or plans to harm others on school property.

