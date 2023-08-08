Advertise
New vans helping displaced families in Selma during new school year

The new “Hope Haven Mobiles” are a part of the school district’s ongoing efforts to support...
The new “Hope Haven Mobiles” are a part of the school district’s ongoing efforts to support families.(WSFA 12 News)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday marked the first day of school for Selma City Schools. For some, it was a fresh start and for others, it’s a continuation of cleanup after a devastating tornado in January. 

“We realize that a lot of families are coming into this school year dealing with a lot of barriers,” said Selma City Schools Superintendent Dr. Zickeyous Byrd. “We want to help them with whatever they need.”

That help includes the new “Hope Haven Mobiles” for the new school year. The cargo vans are a part of the school district’s ongoing efforts to support families. Officials say they will be used to help transport large supplies and materials to families still trying to rebuild.

“We are rolling into the new school year committed to empowering families. Be on the lookout for the Hope Haven Mobile,” he said. 

In January, a devastating tornado touched down in Central Alabama and stayed on the ground for miles. One of the hardest hit areas, Dallas County, in downtown Selma.

Immediately after, Selma High School was used as a Red Cross shelter and community center. As months passed, there were several drives and giveaways at different schools in Selma and FEMA even set up in different school buildings to assist. A lot of these efforts went on well into the summer months. 

Now, that summer is over and school is back in session, the superintendent says, the work continues.

“Our goal is to take care of the whole student and the whole family. We’ve been providing uniforms, school supplies, haircuts. We’ve worked to help parents with housing needs and clothing needs. Whatever we can do to help, we’re doing it,” Dr. Byrd said.

The school system also has several community partners. Recently, the Selma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. donated a total of 150 uniforms to five elementary schools. UAB Department of Pediatrics donated 600 backpacks, along with supplies for teachers and students. And all Selma City Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students this year.

And new Hope Haven Mobiles are another vehicle to help those parents continue to pick up the pieces, while their kids are in school.

“We’re focusing everyday on transforming the lives of our students,” the superintendent said.

