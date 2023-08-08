One of the year’s best meteor showers peaks this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Arguably the best or second-best meteor shower each year will peak this weekend. The Perseids happen when Earth moves through debris left behind by comet Swift-Tuttle, and that’s exactly what is happening right now.

Perseid meteors can be seen in the night sky from roughly mid-July through the end of August. However, this shower -- like nearly all others -- is best viewed when it peaks. For the Perseids that happens in mid-August every year.

For this year’s Perseids those peak dates will be August 12-13. That is great news because that just so happens to be a Saturday night. So no school to worry about for the kids!

The Perseids exist because of debris left behind by comet Swift-Tuttle. (WSFA 12 News)

The Perseids are able to be seen all across the U.S. Of course that is dependent on Mother Nature cooperating and a lack of moonlight. If it’s raining, plain cloudy or too bright due to the moon a meteor shower cannot be seen no matter how many meteors zip across the night sky.

Based on the current weather forecast it looks like Alabama will have a pretty good shot at seeing the peak of the Perseids this weekend. The moon will certainly not be a problem as it’s going to be very small in size.

Assuming Mother Nature plays along, you will be in for a stellar show Saturday night. A whopping 50 to 100 shooting stars are seen each hour during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower!

The Perseid meteor shower is arguably the best one of the year. (WSFA 12 News)

All you have to do is head out to a dark place away from light pollution with an unobstructed view of the sky. Give yourself 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness, look up and soak it all in. To have the absolute best experience I recommend looking to the northeast and finding the constellation Perseus.

By doing this you will find the radiant point of the Perseid meteor shower. This is the point where the meteors all appear to emanate from. You do not have to find Perseus to have a positive experience, but it could boost an already amazing night!

A couple of other things worth noting about the Perseids is they are oftentimes rather colorful and they can leave behind glowing persistent trains. These two tidbits, in addition to the frequency of them during the shower’s peak, make the Perseids an incredible and dazzling experience.

The Perseids are the next shower this year. The last few months of 2023 will feature plenty of meteor shower activity. (WSFA 12 News)

If you decide to skip out on the Perseids -- which I highly recommend you don’t -- the next noteworthy meteor shower to occur will be the Draconids in early October. Plenty of meteor showers will peak over the last three months of the year if you’re hoping to see some shooting stars.

I would add the Orionids, Leonids and Geminids on your calendar. Each of those are worth checking out depending on the weather. The Geminids especially are incredible and can bring 75 to upwards of 120 meteors per hour under ideal conditions!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.