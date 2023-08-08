Advertise
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using HOA money for personal use

Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using Home Owner’s association money for personal use
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Smiths Station woman on theft charges.

On July 31, investigators received reports of theft of property from the Shadow Wood subdivision Home Owner’s Association in Smiths Station. According to officials, a member of the HOA advised that the previous president, Latoya Cook, used approximately $11,000 from the HOA account for personal use.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at Cook’s residence on Aug. 4.

The 32-year-old was transported to Lee County Jail and charged with,

  • 1 count of theft of property, first degree
  • 1 count of theft of property, third degree

She was released from the jail after posting a $6,500 bond.

If anyone has information about the case, you can contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

