Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Uvalde shooter’s cousin is arrested over making a school shooting threat, court records say

Police took Nathan James Cruz into custody on charges of making threats to a public place and a...
Police took Nathan James Cruz into custody on charges of making threats to a public place and a family member.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The teenage cousin of the gunman responsible for the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has been arrested after his family told police he was trying to buy a gun and “do the same thing,” court records show.

Police in San Antonio took Nathan James Cruz into custody Monday on charges of making threats to a public place and a family member. The 17-year-old cousin was being held in the Bexar County jail on a $160,000 bond Tuesday, jail records show.

According to police and court records, Cruz is the cousin of Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old Uvalde resident who authorities say fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in 2022. Police waited more than an hour to confront and kill Ramos.

The charges against Cruz stem from his mother calling police to tell them he was also threatening to open fire at a school and had said he’d shoot his sister, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by local news outlets. The San Antonio Express-News reports the mom also told officers she overheard Cruz trying to obtain a rifle over the phone.

Cruz denied making any threats when interviewed by detectives, according to the court record. The Bexar County Public Defender’s Office, which is representing him, declined to comment.

Following the massacre in Uvalde, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has waved off calls for tougher gun laws, just as he did after mass shootings at a Sutherland Springs church in 2017 and an El Paso Walmart in 2018. The issue didn’t turn Texas voters away from the Republican, who easily won a third term months after the shooting.

More than a year since the killings, the state criminal investigation into the hesitant police response to Texas’ deadliest school shooting remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Convicted murderer escapes from Staton Prison in Elmore
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Investigator tracked Lindsay as husband confronts her lover: Report
Firefighters battle a trailer fire at Vaughn Road Elementary School.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue battle Tuesday morning fire at elementary school
Marquin Russell
Man struck, killed by lightning in Florence identified

Latest News

Busch Light is throwing the "fastest wedding imaginable" during an upcoming NASCAR event in Las...
Busch Light offering NASCAR fans the chance to have a ‘Pit Stop Wedding’
A copy of the book “And Tango Makes Three” is photographed on a bookstore shelf in Chicago,...
Shakespeare and penguin book get caught in Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws
A large police and fire presence was outside the Supreme Court of Alabama building Tuesday...
All clear given after report of suspicious powder at Supreme Court of Alabama
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High...
Trump vows to keep talking about criminal cases despite prosecutors pushing for protective order