2 men, juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left two men and one juvenile injured...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left two men and one juvenile injured Tuesday.

Maj. Saba Coleman said MPD and fire medics responded to the 3300 block of Fairground Road around 5:10 p.m. There, police found one adult male and one juvenile male victim who both sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police located an additional adult male victim, who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other information was released as police continue to investigate.

