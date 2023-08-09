2 men, juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left two men and one juvenile injured Tuesday.

Maj. Saba Coleman said MPD and fire medics responded to the 3300 block of Fairground Road around 5:10 p.m. There, police found one adult male and one juvenile male victim who both sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police located an additional adult male victim, who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other information was released as police continue to investigate.

