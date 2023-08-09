Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ACLU files lawsuit against ADPH over de facto ban on birth centers

Many are working to make healthcare more accessible, but newly established birthing centers around Alabama are now in jeopardy.
By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has the highest infant mortality rate in the nation.

Recent data shows, on average, 36 mothers die out of every 1,000.

The majority of them are minorities in rural communities.

“Alabama’s death rate is so high because state leaders have repeatedly proved that reproductive healthcare in Alabama is not a priority,” said Alabama ACLU Executive Director JaTaune Bosby Gilchrist.

Many are working to make healthcare more accessible, but newly established birthing centers around the state are now in jeopardy.

There are three centers that currently offer services from at-home births to prenatal care, but the Alabama Department of Public Health is shutting them down.

“The department is refusing to allow birth centers to operate in Alabama without having a hospital license, but at the same time, the department is making it impossible for any birth center to even apply for such a license,” said ACLU staff attorney Whitney White.

White says her organization is suing for a preliminary injunction to give the birthing centers more time to justify their services.

“Please allow us to tell you about midwifery. Please allow us to explain the value of midwifery in a state that is struggling. Allow us to show you what the evidence says and what we can do and how we can provide care,” said Dr. Stephanie Mitchell, Executive Director of Birth Sanctuary in Gainesville.

In August of last year, the public got a chance to give their thoughts on proposed birthing center regulations.

More than 2,500 signatures and dozens of midwives and representatives came to Montgomery to share their concerns.

A year later, they say their concerns still have not been addressed.

ADPH declined to release a statement until they review the lawsuit in its entirety.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Convicted murderer escapes from Staton Prison in Elmore
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Investigator tracked Lindsay as husband confronts her lover: Report
Firefighters battle a trailer fire at Vaughn Road Elementary School.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue battle Tuesday morning fire at elementary school
Marquin Russell
Man struck, killed by lightning in Florence identified

Latest News

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left two men and one juvenile injured...
2 men, juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday
A large police and fire presence was outside the Supreme Court of Alabama building Tuesday...
All clear given after report of suspicious powder at Supreme Court of Alabama
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Leaders met in Prattville to look at the ways federal policy changes could make the medicine...
Alabama health care leaders meet on new rules for opioid addiction treatment