Civil rights icon Fred Gray awarded ABA medal

Fred Gray
Fred Gray(Alabama State Bar)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (WSFA) - Civil rights icon Fred Gray, who represented Rosa Parks, marchers during the Selma to Montgomery march, and many more, was awarded the prestigious 2023 American Bar Association medal this past Saturday in Denver, CO.

The award is the association’s highest honor, and when accepting the award, Mr. Gray said, “I’m honored, I’m appreciative, and I’m humbled.”

He accepted the award on behalf of his clients, saying that "the struggle for equal justice continues” and “we need to continue the task that’s before us.”

Gray represented Rosa Parks and was the chief legal strategist during the Montgomery bus boycott of 1955 and 1956. He represented the marchers during the Selma-to-Montgomery civil rights marches of 1965. He also represented the victims of the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study, obtaining a settlement for the survivors in 1975 and an apology from President Bill Clinton, on the government’s behalf, in 1997.

Gray’s legal efforts led to the integration of the University of Alabama and Auburn University. In 1967, he won a court order that integrated all Alabama educational institutions that were not already under court orders.

In 1970, Gray was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives, becoming one of the first two first black Alabama state legislators since Reconstruction. He served in the legislature for 44 years until 2015.

Gray stated that his goal is to destroy everything segregated that he could. At 92 years old, Gray still practices law with the firm Gray, Langford, Sapp, McGowan, Gray & Nathanson in Tuskegee and Montgomery.

The ABA Medal is given to a lawyer for “Gray’sexceptionally distinguished service ... to the cause of American jurisprudence.” Past recipients include Stephen G. Breyer, Bryan Stevenson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ted Olsen and David Boies, and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

