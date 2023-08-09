Coosa County DHR social worker receives Alabama Spirt of Adult Protective Services award

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources announced Thursday that Brandon Perry, a social worker with Coosa County DHR, is the recipient of the 2023 Alabama Spirit of Adult Protective Services Award.

The award is presented annually to a front-line worker who, through his or her initiative and innovative ideas, makes substantial contributions to the growth and development of the APS program. As the Spirit of APS Award recipient for Alabama, Mr. Perry is nominated for the Spirit of the National Adult Protective Services Association Award, which will be presented in late August.

“Mr. Perry’s deep passion for serving the vulnerable is a heartening reminder that social work is far more than a job; it is a calling,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “With his giving heart, Mr. Perry inspires others to join his mission of improving the quality of life for elderly and disabled adults in the community.”

A native of Birmingham, Mr. Perry joined Coosa County DHR in 2017 and quickly established himself as a staple in the community. In addition to his primary duty of investigating adult abuse, neglect, and exploitation, Mr. Perry spearheads several local initiatives that directly support vulnerable adults.

This includes recruiting technicians to donate their time and skills for plumbing and HVAC repairs and accessibility ramp installations at the homes of adults in need. Mr. Perry also collects donations for food deliveries to at-risk adults on Thanksgiving and Christmas care packages containing blankets, socks, crossword puzzles, and toiletries. Throughout the year, he leads food drives that benefit elderly and disabled adults served by DHR.

To commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day each June, Mr. Perry organizes educational programs at senior centers with experts who present on relevant topics, such as prescription drug programs, legal services, nutrition assistance, and health insurance. He is often present at other community events, recruiting adult foster care providers and engaging with local partners.

“Mr. Perry is a difference-maker who inspires colleagues and community members with his selflessness and determination,” said Coosa County DHR Director Autumn White. “Each day, he brings to the office a positive attitude, a calm demeanor, and a commitment to make life better for adults in need.”

