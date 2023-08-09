Drier weather for many over the next 2 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain chances are still running pretty high overall for this time of year over the next week. That means daily relief from the extreme heat in the form of rain is possible. Today and tomorrow are exceptions with rain chances at or below 30%.

It will feel like it's around 105 degrees this afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

I would look for plenty of dry time both today and tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will get up to around 95 degrees each afternoon with heat indices reaching at least 105 degrees. There is a Heat Advisory in place for many counties both days.

After a drier 48 hours for much of Central Alabama, we’ll see more days with higher-end rain chances of 40-60% starting Friday. Even with the above normal rain chances, your location is not guaranteed rain on any given day. The probability of seeing wet weather is higher than what it typically would be this time of year though.

It will also not rain all day long. Most days will bring a few passing showers or storms to upwards of a few wet hours throughout the day. That’s generally what we’re expecting each day starting Friday.

Rain and storms are a good bet heading into the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

We’ll continue saying that canceling of outdoor plans is not necessary. You’ll just have to incorporate the chance of rain and storms into any outdoor plans you may have, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Temperatures will remain quite hot despite the elevated rain and storm chances. Daytime highs will easily soar into the middle and upper 90s most afternoons through the middle of next week.

Daytime heat indices will get up to 105+ degrees each afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures that high combined with very muggy conditions will result in a peak heat index each day between 105 and 110 degrees. That means we’ll likely have some sort of heat alert (Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning) in effect most days over the next week.

