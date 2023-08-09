Advertise
Fire medic charged with stealing drugs and police data refused bond reinstatement

Deputies escort suspected thief Jesse Ryan Taylor into the Houston County Courthouse June 20,...
Deputies escort suspected thief Jesse Ryan Taylor into the Houston County Courthouse June 20, 2023.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge won’t allow a former fire medic out of jail as he awaits trial on charges that he stole sensitive law enforcement information and drugs.

Jesse Ryan Taylor had hoped that a Houston County Judge, Christopher K. Richardson, would reinstate his bond.

“After a hearing on August 8, 2023, Defendant’s bond is revoked.

He was on bond for Fentanyl trafficking when officers charged him with illegally intercepting law enforcement data. At the same time, he worked for Rickey Stokes News, whose owner, Rickey Stokes, is not publicly implicated.

Richardson revoked Taylor’s bond pending Wednesday’s hearing on the drug charges for which investigators arrested him after about 40 vials of fentanyl, a deadly drug, disappeared from the fire department.  Richard’s latest ruling following a mandatory hearing makes that decision final.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Michaela Pope told Richardson he should keep Taylor behind bars because he violated bail conditions, which the judge did.

However, attorney Derek Yarbrough argued that with years of public service, Taylor had not been convicted of a single crime.

At the same time he worked for RSN, Taylor contracted with the Houston County Emergency Management, which shares a building with 911 dispatchers, one who allegedly conspired with Taylor to obtain the messages intended for law enforcement.

That dispatcher, Amy Johnson Granberry, is on bond and, like Taylor, is charged with 12 counts of computer tampering.

After Taylor’s arrest, Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah resigned.

County Chairman Brandon Shoupe said he told Judah to step down because he had previously ordered Judah to dispose of Taylor’s services.

Taylor appears likely to remain in jail until his trial which has no firm date.

