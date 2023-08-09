Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Local attorney says more charges are possible after Montgomery riverfront brawl

A criminal attorney says the man who hit someone with a chair could face a felony.
A criminal attorney says the man who hit someone with a chair could face a felony.(Clayton Thomason)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - By now, most people have seen the video of the brawl in Montgomery over the weekend. Dozens of people were yelling, shoving and punching each other at Riverfront Park on Saturday.

Montgomery police announced Tuesday that they charged three people with misdemeanors in connection to the fight. Though only three are charged right now, Attorney Roger Appell thinks even more charges could be coming for those involved.

“I thought it was absolutely ridiculous how these people were acting,” said Appell.

When the fight initially began, he says those who were trying to break it up were doing the right thing.

“You see there’s a tall gentleman who comes into the situation,” he recalls. “He starts pulling people off and separating. That’s exactly what you should do -- if you feel that you’re not going to endanger yourself.”

As more people got involved though, Appell says the escalation made the situation worse.

“There was one gentleman that picked up a folding chair and starting hitting people,” he said. “I believe he could be charged with a felony because under Alabama law, assault in the second degree which is a felony is when you use a deadly weapon and cause physical injury.”

Appell says no matter the reason for bystanders jumping into the fight, whether it was to defend someone or to seek revenge, the law still doesn’t allow assault.

“The biggest message is you can’t take the law into your own hands no matter how angry and justified you feel you are because something bad has happened to a friend or somebody you know,” said Appell. “You have to call the police. Let them do their job.”

If you witness a similar situation, Appell recommends staying far away and calling 911.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Investigator tracked Lindsay as husband confronts her lover: Report
Firefighters battle a trailer fire at Vaughn Road Elementary School.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue battle Tuesday morning fire at elementary school
Marquin Russell
Man struck, killed by lightning in Florence identified
Auburn fans roll Toomer's corner after the Iron Bowl NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 25,...
Auburn University announces fans can roll two Auburn Oaks this fall

Latest News

Multiple departments worked to get a fire extinguished at the Hanon Systems plant in Shorter.
Multiple departments work to extinguish fire in Shorter
Morning Smile: Fred Gray awarded 2023 ABA medal
Fred Gray
Civil rights icon Fred Gray awarded ABA medal
Brothers prepare for trial in Enterprise teacher murder case
Suspected killer Jason Starr wants children’s testimony barred
Brandon Perry
Coosa County DHR social worker receives Alabama Spirt of Adult Protective Services award