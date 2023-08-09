Man’s capital murder charge dropped 3 years after woman’s body left in hospital parking lot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The capital murder charge filed against a Montgomery County man for a woman’s 2020 shooting death has been dismissed.

James Burton Dunn was accused of shooting to death KeAira Battle, 27, of Montgomery, whose body was found outside the Elmore Community Hospital on June 17, 2020. At the time, Wetumpka authorities said evidence indicated she’d been shot in Montgomery before being brought to their city.

The case garnered headlines as Elmore and Montgomery county officials worked for more than a week to determine the lead agency in the “cross jurisdictional crime.”

When asked about the decision, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said his office was provided new evidence that prompted them to drop their charges, though he did not provide any specific details on the evidence.

Bailey did say he will will request the Montgomery Police Department re-open the homicide investigation to examine the new evidence.

