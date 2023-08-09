Advertise
MCSO, U.S. marshals arrest 72 people in Prichard operation

These are among the firearms seized in Prichard by Mobile County sheriff's deputies and U.S....
These are among the firearms seized in Prichard by Mobile County sheriff's deputies and U.S. marshals.(MCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputies and U.S. marshals conducted an operation in Prichard from July 31 through Aug. 5 that is being called a “Proactive Crime Suppression” effort by officials.

During the operation, 72 people were taken into custody with 156 charges filed -- including 90 felonies and 66 misdemeanors, according to the sheriff’s office. The MCSO said 18 handguns and three rifles were seized.

The Proactive Crime Suppression program was introduced by Sheriff Paul Burch at a press conference last month.

“I promised the people in Prichard that we would show a force and help to reduce violent crime in that area,” said Sheriff Paul Burch. “Everyone deserves to live in a safe neighborhood without the presence of crime. I made a promise when I ran for office to take illegal guns and drugs off the streets. Our office will continue to do Proactive Crime Suppression throughout Mobile County.”

The sheriff advised citizens wanting to report crime to do so at www.mobileso.com/crimetips.

