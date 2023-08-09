MPS holds ribbon-cutting for new BTW campus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School will now have a new, permanent home on Bell Road, five years after a fire destroyed their campus on Union Street.

Montgomery Public Schools held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to commemorate the completion of the 4-year construction project.

“This institution will be the breeding ground for leaders, artists, scientists, and thinkers who will shape our world for the better,” said Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown.

The state-of-the-art facility will have new features including a mock courtroom, a TV and radio station, and studios for visual and performing arts.

Whether they are spending only one year at the new campus or all four years, students are eager to begin the school year after seeing the building.

“It’s giving college campus,” said BTW Senior Zynah Burton. “The courtyard and the dining and everything are in their own wing. It reminds me of a quad and different buildings and subjects and stuff.”

Classes will begin Thursday for Montgomery Public Schools.

