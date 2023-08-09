Multiple departments work to extinguish fire in Shorter

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - Early Wednesday morning, the Shorter Volunteer Fire Department, with assistance from multiple other departments, battled a fire at the Hanon Systems plant in Shorter.

According to the Macon County EMA Frank Lee, the Shorter Volunteer Fire Department has requested mutual aid from surrounding fire departments about a large industrial fire. Lee stated that all personnel were evacuated from the building as firefighters worked on the interior fire.

At approximately 8 a.m., Lee reported that the warehouse fire was contained and under control. Fire crews are now working in the area to extinguish any remaining hot spots.

Details of how the fire started are still unknown at this time. WSFA will continue to update the story as more details come in.

