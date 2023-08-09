Shooting in suburban Chicago home kills 4, including the suspected aggressor; 1 wounded

Advertise
FILE - A fourth woman who had called police was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, the McHenry County (Ill.) Sheriff’s Office said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — A shooting inside a suburban Chicago home killed three family members, all female, as well as the man believed to be the aggressor, police said. A fourth female victim was seriously wounded.

Officers were called to a home in unincorporated Crystal Lake shortly before 4 a.m. on a “report of a single household member shooting their relatives,” Deputy Tim Creighton of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said during a news briefing.

Three family members were found dead in the home, Creighton said.

“One person believed to be the aggressor was also transported to a local hospital in serious condition and was later pronounced deceased,” he said.

A fourth female who had called police was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, Creighton said, adding that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately release information on the injuries sustained or the type of weapon used.

“They’re all household members,” said Michael Muraski, chief of patrol operations for the sheriff’s office. He said officers had not been called to the home in the past.

