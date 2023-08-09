Texas man sentenced after stealing checks from Alabama mailboxes, creating fake IDs

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Texas man has learned his fate from a federal judge after being convicted for conspiracy to commit mail and bank fraud, as well as aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

John Eugene Dibello, 41, from Pasadena, Texas, will serve 43 months in federal prison in addition to three years of supervised release after his prison term ends.

Dibello’s plea agreement states that he and companion, Taelor Amie Owens, 30, of Houston, came to Alabama so Owens could visit family. While in Troy, the two broke into several mailboxes and stole mail that included checks and identity information.

The two then used the stolen identity information to get cash from the stolen checks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Investigators found that the two were staying in a hotel in Pike County and found more stolen mail from Texas inside their room.

Also found was a post office arrow key, a universal key used by postal workers to access collection boxes, as well as at least two fake identities, one for each of them.

Owens pleaded guilty in late May to the same conspiracy and aggravated identity theft offenses as DiBello. She’ll be sentenced in late September and faces between two and 30 years in prison.

