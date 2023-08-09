Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Texas man sentenced after stealing checks from Alabama mailboxes, creating fake IDs

John Eugene Dibello, 41, from Pasadena, Texas, will serve 43 months in federal prison in...
John Eugene Dibello, 41, from Pasadena, Texas, will serve 43 months in federal prison in addition to three years of supervised release after his prison term ends.(Storyblocks)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Texas man has learned his fate from a federal judge after being convicted for conspiracy to commit mail and bank fraud, as well as aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

John Eugene Dibello, 41, from Pasadena, Texas, will serve 43 months in federal prison in addition to three years of supervised release after his prison term ends.

Dibello’s plea agreement states that he and companion, Taelor Amie Owens, 30, of Houston, came to Alabama so Owens could visit family. While in Troy, the two broke into several mailboxes and stole mail that included checks and identity information.

The two then used the stolen identity information to get cash from the stolen checks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Investigators found that the two were staying in a hotel in Pike County and found more stolen mail from Texas inside their room.

Also found was a post office arrow key, a universal key used by postal workers to access collection boxes, as well as at least two fake identities, one for each of them.

Owens pleaded guilty in late May to the same conspiracy and aggravated identity theft offenses as DiBello. She’ll be sentenced in late September and faces between two and 30 years in prison.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Derek Holley, 39, of Millbrook, was wanted for the rape of a 13-year-old.
Wanted felon arrested after chase in Millbrook
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Investigator tracked Lindsay as husband confronts her lover: Report
Marquin Russell
Man struck, killed by lightning in Florence identified

Latest News

Multiple departments worked to get a fire extinguished at the Hanon Systems plant in Shorter.
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Macon County automobile parts supplier plant
Investigators believe 27-year-old KeAira Battles was killed in Montgomery before her body was...
Man’s capital murder charge dropped 3 years after woman’s body found in hospital parking lot
If you’ve been having allergy issues over the last few months, it’s likely due to different...
Alabama's pollen levels on the rise
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Search continues for convicted murderer who escaped from Alabama prison