Wanted felon arrested after chase in Millbrook

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - A wanted felon was arrested after a chase Tuesday in Millbrook, according to police.

Derek Holley, 39, of Millbrook, was wanted for the rape of a 13-year-old.

Police said when they tried to pull his blue BMW sedan over, Holley sped off and a pursuit began. Holley lost control of the vehicle in the 4600 block of Oak Tree Road and collided with a boulder. He then abandoned the vehicle, which contained his 15-year-old daughter, fleeing into a wooded area.

Holley was later apprehended in the 4500 block of Landward Drive after an extensive search.

Millbrook police Chief P.K. Johnson said law enforcement officers from the United States Marshall’s Service, Elmore County Sheriff’s Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit, and the Department of Corrections K-9 Unit assisted in the search.

Holley is being charged with rape first degree, reckless endangerment, and attempting to elude.

He was transported to the Elmore County Jail, where he remains under no bond, pending an Anaiah’s Law hearing.

No further information is available for release at this time.

