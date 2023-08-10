Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ADOC: T-shirt cannon used in prison contraband scheme at Limestone Correctional Facility

Two individuals arrested for trespassing near Limestone Detention Center with t-shirt cannon
Two individuals arrested for trespassing near Limestone Detention Center with t-shirt cannon(ADOC)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested near the Limestone Correctional Facility for trespassing late Wednesday night.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, a vehicle was reported near Nick Davis Road. When officials responded, the vehicle fled the scene and started a pursuit, ending in a nearby neighborhood cul-de-sac.

The two individuals, now identified as Alvin Andrews and Ladarius McDade, were arrested, According to officials, McDade had been released from Bullock Correctional Facility in February.

Alvin Andrews (left) and Ladarius McDade (right)
Alvin Andrews (left) and Ladarius McDade (right)(LCSO)

During a search of the pursuit path, agents located a blue duffle bag and a t-shirt cannon. The bad contained two cylinder-shaped packages wrapped in black tape, a night-vision monocular and an extra C02 cartridge.

Both individuals were transported to the Limestone County Detention Center where they were both charged with promoting prison contraband, trespassing about prisons, and attempting to elude.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to Saturday's brawl on Montgomery's...
2 more Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects surrender to police
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash
Derek Holley, 39, of Millbrook, was wanted for the rape of a 13-year-old.
Wanted felon arrested after chase in Millbrook
Investigators believe 27-year-old KeAira Battles was killed in Montgomery before her body was...
Man’s capital murder charge dropped 3 years after woman’s body found in hospital parking lot

Latest News

WSFA 12 News will host a Montgomery City Election Candidate Forum on Aug. 10.
LIVE TONIGHT: WSFA 12 News hosts Montgomery candidates forum
The AUM All Stars took down the Texas State Champs and won the Little League World Series!...
AUM All Stars win Little League World Series
Washington News correspondent Peter Zampa joins us this afternoon to tell us about the latest...
Request made for more funding towards Ukraine
File photo of former Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw. He was sentenced on Aug. 10, 2023...
Former Alabama sheriff sentenced for ethics violations conviction