Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Education Association says student-teacher altercations hinder efforts to attract and retain teachers

A lawsuit filed in 2016 accuses the PEEHIP board of holding an illegal closed meeting where...
A lawsuit filed in 2016 accuses the PEEHIP board of holding an illegal closed meeting where they voted to raise insurance premiums.({Source: WBRC})
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some students returned to class last week and have already reported at least one teacher injured by a student. But could the teacher file a lawsuit against the school for any injuries they suffer?

Experts say public school teachers can’t even file a personal injury claim, even if it’s due to a school’s negligence. Were told any teacher hurt on the job would have to file a claim with the state Board of Adjustments While public school systems have immunity against lawsuits, the Board of Adjustments would approve claims for teachers who have been hurt on the job.

The Board is made up of several elected positions such as the state auditor and the secretary of state. They have the final say in what teachers are compensated for, but attorney Bart Siniard says typically they’re limited in what they receive.

“It’s things like co-pays at the doctor’s office or mileage going to physical therapy or loss of income that you incur, but that’s really, in most instances, what you’re limited to, and that can be frustrating for teachers,” he said.

Wiliam Tunnell with Alabama Education Association says 40 percent of their teachers leave within the first five years on the job. He says dealing with behavioral issues with students is just one ingredient in the recipe causing this.

Overall, he says incidents involving classroom injuries are exceptions, not the norm, but school administrations’ support for teachers is a major factor in keeping teachers happy.

We have to make sure our administrators are protecting the rights of our members, of their employees -- at the same time respecting the rights of all of our students -- but no teacher should ever come to an Alabama classroom and expect to be hit, punched, kicked, or bitten while they’re performing their duties,” Tunell said. “It’s just not acceptable and school districts do have the mechanisms whereby they can alleviate that problem and assure their educators that you don’t have to get beat up from working.”

Tunnell says protecting teachers in the classroom is one of their points of emphasis as we start a new school year.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to Saturday's brawl on Montgomery's...
2 more Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects surrender to police
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash
Derek Holley, 39, of Millbrook, was wanted for the rape of a 13-year-old.
Wanted felon arrested after chase in Millbrook
Multiple departments worked to get a fire extinguished at the Hanon Systems plant in Shorter.
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Macon County automobile parts supplier plant

Latest News

Montgomery Public Schools first day of school
Morning Smile: Prattville Junior High School principal drives students home after missing bus
Montgomery Public Schools first day of class
Montgomery Public Schools bus
Montgomery Public Schools start new year with several “new” changes
John Wayne Sutton booking photo
John Wayne Sutton receives 40 years for Montgomery woman’s murder