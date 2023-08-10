Brutal heat in the forecast each day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will be a bit different than a typical summertime day. We have already seen some scattered shower activity, and a few isolated showers are expected as we head throughout the afternoon and early evening. That early in the day rain impacted temperatures... if you stay dry all Thursday long, highs make it into the mid 90s, but others who have (or will) see wet weather might be a bit cooler.

At our driest and warmest point, peak heat indices will approach 105°; if clouds and rain are more widespread or linger later into the day, then the feels like number would remain a bit lower.

Rain and storms are possible each day in a scattered fashion. (WSFA 12 News)

Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. Coverage will be around 40% tonight and 60% Friday.

Friday will actually have the highest chance of rain over the next week.

Rain and storms are still possible this weekend and much of next week. It’s just looking more isolated to scattered with plenty of locations remaining dry each day. Right now the forecast has rain chances most days around 40%... mostly during the afternoon and evening hours.

High temperatures should easily get into the upper 90s each afternoon through the middle of next week. Records are unlikely to fall, but it’s not the actual air temperature that’s concerning. It’s that kind of heat combined with the extremely muggy conditions leading to daytime heat indices well above 100° that is the big issue.

Extreme heat will not be going anywhere any time soon. (WSFA 12 News)

Right now we believe afternoon heat indices will reach 105 to 112 degrees all across central and south Alabama. There’s really no end in sight when it comes to these excessively and dangerously high heat indices.

Please be sure to practice heat-related safety each and every day. This is the kind of heat and humidity that can really take a toll on the human body. Spending time in the A/C, avoiding the outdoors as much as possible and wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing are just some of the things you can do.

