Construction starts on Millbrook shopping center anchored by Publix

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook city leaders have officially broken ground on a new shopping center that will bring the city’s residents their first Publix grocery store.

Construction officially started Wednesday on Grandview Plaza, to be located at Highway 14 and Kelley Boulevard next to Walmart. Preparation of the 14-acre site has been ongoing but Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony marked the official start of construction.

The new shopping center will spans 53,000 feet with the majority of that space taken up by the grocery store. There will also be 6,000 square feet of retail shops and two outparcels, according to developers.

Millbrook has started construction on the new Grandview Plaza shopping center that will be anchored by Publix.

City and state officials are excited and see it as a good sign for the local economy.

“I look at this place right here as not just a place that a Publix is going to be, I see this as a gateway,” explained Mayor Al Kelly.

“I have never seen a city and county work together better than what’s going on Millbrook and Elmore County right now,” said state Sen. Clyde Chambliss, whose district covers Millbrook.

“Today is a great day because we get to invest in a growing community in Millbrook, and we look forward to being a great corporate citizen,” said Terri Wallace, a spokesperson for Publix.

Prattville has 88 stores across Alabama, including locations in nearby Montgomery and Prattville. It’s also slated to open a new location in Wetumpka in the near future.

The Millbrook shopping center is expected to open in mid-2024.

