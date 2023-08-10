Dangerous heat in the forecast each day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will be a bit different than a typical summertime day. That’s because the chance of rain is highest between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. as some weakening showers and storms slide into Central Alabama from the north.

Today could feature showers and storms, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. (WSFA 12 News)

Of course, most summer days feature afternoon and evening showers and storms. Those with the highest chance of seeing any rain today include Autauga, Chambers, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, and Tallapoosa counties.

The rain and associated cloud cover could throw a wrench in the temperature forecast for today. Most of us should get up into the 90s by the middle of the afternoon with peak heat indices approaching 105 degrees. If clouds and rain linger, the temperatures would remain a touch lower.

Rain and storms are possible each day in a scattered fashion. (WSFA 12 News)

Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. Coverage will be around 40% tonight and 60% tomorrow. Friday will actually have the highest chance of rain over the next week.

Rain and storms are still possible this weekend and much of next week. It’s just looking more isolated to scattered with plenty of locations remaining dry each day. Right now the forecast has rain chances most days around 40% -- mostly during the afternoon and evening hours.

The heat is by far the main storyline at this point...

High temperatures should easily get into the upper 90s each afternoon through the middle of next week. Records are unlikely to fall, but it’s not the actual air temperature that’s concerning. It’s that kind of heat combined with the extremely muggy conditions leading to daytime heat indices well above 100 degrees that is the big issue.

Extreme heat will not be going anywhere any time soon. (WSFA 12 News)

Right now we believe afternoon heat indices will reach 105 to 112 degrees all across Central and South Alabama. There’s really no end in sight when it comes to these excessively and dangerously high heat indices.

Please be sure to practice heat-related safety each and every day. This is the kind of heat and humidity that can really take a toll on the human body. Spending time in the A/C, avoiding the outdoors as much as possible and wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing are just some of the things you can do.

