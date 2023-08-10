Advertise
Hundreds of students without housing after dorm hall floods at Auburn University

Hundreds of students without housing after dorm floods at Auburn University
Hundreds of students without housing after dorm floods at Auburn University
By James Giles
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of students at Auburn University are starting their fall semester looking for somewhere to live.

The problem? Recent storms causing a campus dorm hall to close for the entire school year.

The university says they’re doing what they can for students impacted by Cambridge Residence Hall closing. They’re putting students up in hotels until August 30 to give them time to find alternative housing.

They’re providing on campus or off campus storage until September 8 and their belongings will be delivered to their new living situation.

Students will receive $5,000 to help with moving costs, plus an upgraded meal plan.

In a statement from the university they say that the issue started when they found water intrusion issues at Cambridge Hall caused by severe rainstorms. When making repairs, additional moisture concerns developed and were furthered exacerbated by significant rainfall and severe heat and humidity. Students are also getting their money back for the Cambridge Residence Hall rental fees.

