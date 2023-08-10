Advertise
John Wayne Sutton receives 40 years for Montgomery woman’s murder

He admitted to killing 29-year-old Jenita Rose Maldonado, a Montgomery resident found dead in June 2021 near Dale County Road 20.
John Wayne Sutton booking photo
John Wayne Sutton booking photo(Dale County (AL) Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -In a plea agreement with Dale County prosecutors, John Wayne Sutton received 40 years for the murder charge he faced on Tuesday.

He admitted killing 29-year-old Jenita Rose Maldonado, a Montgomery resident found dead in June 2021 near Dale County Road 20.

Homicide investigators first believed her death to be a suicide until new information revealed someone had murdered Maldonado.

Sutton, 51, of Clio, and suspected accomplice Laura Lovequist, 28, of Ozark were charged.

She received 40 years for her guilty plea in February.

