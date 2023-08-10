Montgomery Biscuits sputter as Birmingham Barons win 12-3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits’ (53-51) struggles continued into Wednesday afternoon as the Birmingham Barons (37-67) pulled away late to take their second game of the series by a score of 10-3 at Riverwalk Stadium.

Mason Auer put the first runs on the board with a two-run double off Nick Nastrini (1-0) during the first inning. The designated hitter brought in his 36th and 37th RBIs with the knock, putting him one shy of tying Logan Driscoll for the sixth most on the team.

Birmingham found life in the second after a fielding error by Junior Caminero prevented the Biscuits from turning the double play. With the bases loaded, Jose Rodriguez hit a fly-ball that got down in left field for a two-run single and tied the game at 2-2.

Patrick Wicklander (3-2) surrendered his first earned runs of the game in the third with back-to-back homers to Bryan Ramos and Wilfred Veras. Ramos has recorded a home run in his previous three ballgames, including a two-run shot in the first inning of last night’s contest.

Dru Baker stole the plate in the fourth inning to cut the deficit down to a run, making the score 4-3 despite the Biscuits not recording a hit during the top-frame. At this point in the game, Montgomery only had three hits compared to the three runs.

Wicklander finished the evening with two earned runs allowed off four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over 5.2 innings pitched. On the flip side, Nastrini allowed three earned runs off four hits and two walks but struck out eight batters over the same span.

Birmingham broke through again during the seventh inning with a pair of singles from Veras and Edgar Quero. Veras brought in his second and third RBIs of the ballgame while Quero brought in his first to make the score 7-3 in favor of the Barons.

The bases were loaded again with two outs left in the inning, allowing Jose Rodriguez to fire a grounder into center field and bring in three more runs. The single capped off a six-run seventh inning for Birmingham and made the score 10-3 going into the final stretch.

The runs piled on during the top of the eighth inning as Quero brought in another run with a double to left field. Tim Elko sent a fly-ball to Heriberto Hernandez in right field for a sacrifice fly, bringing in Veras to make the score 12-3.

The Butter and Blue were unable to make a response as the game closed with a nine-run defeat. Nastrini earned the win while Wicklander recorded the loss as Montgomery fell two games behind in the series.

The Biscuits and Barons will meet again on Thirsty Thursday, August 10 with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The ballgame will include a Lazy Day T-Shirt Giveaway and features Sean Hunley (2-4) on the mound for the Butter and Blue.

The rest of the series will include a Bacon Biscuit Bucket Hat Giveaway on Friday, August 11; Halloween Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 12; and a Lil’ Crumbs Backpack Giveaway presented by Whataburger.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.