Montgomery Public Schools start new year with several “new” changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Montgomery Public Schools welcome students back to class Thursday with some pretty major changes. Two Montgomery high schools have new names, and another is starting the year in a new building.

What was once Jefferson Davis High School was renamed JAG High School after the first initial of the last names of civil rights activists Judge Frank Johnson, Ralph Abernathy, and Robert Graetz.

Lee High School is now Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. It will be getting a new building soon; the school system announced plans earlier this year to build a replacement for the Ann Street campus off the North Eastern Boulevard.

BTW Magnet High School students will be starting this year in its brand new building on Bell Road. BTW students have been waiting to find a permanent home since its original school building on Union Street caught fire in 2018. That building is being repaired to be used as the system’s central office.

