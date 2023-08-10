Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Public Schools start new year with several “new” changes

Montgomery Public Schools bus
Montgomery Public Schools bus(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Montgomery Public Schools welcome students back to class Thursday with some pretty major changes. Two Montgomery high schools have new names, and another is starting the year in a new building.

What was once Jefferson Davis High School was renamed JAG High School after the first initial of the last names of civil rights activists Judge Frank Johnson, Ralph Abernathy, and Robert Graetz.

Lee High School is now Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. It will be getting a new building soon; the school system announced plans earlier this year to build a replacement for the Ann Street campus off the North Eastern Boulevard.

BTW Magnet High School students will be starting this year in its brand new building on Bell Road. BTW students have been waiting to find a permanent home since its original school building on Union Street caught fire in 2018. That building is being repaired to be used as the system’s central office.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to Saturday's brawl on Montgomery's...
2 more Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects surrender to police
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash
Derek Holley, 39, of Millbrook, was wanted for the rape of a 13-year-old.
Wanted felon arrested after chase in Millbrook
Multiple departments worked to get a fire extinguished at the Hanon Systems plant in Shorter.
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Macon County automobile parts supplier plant

Latest News

Town-Country United Bank in Camden has helped people signup for bank accounts with no minimum...
Overcoming Poverty: 8 Alabama counties have 3 or fewer banks, creating challenges in underserved communities
The Bullock County Sheriff's Office is searching for this 'person of interest' in a Monday...
‘Person of Interest’ sought in Bullock County home invasion case
Construction has started on a new high school in Alex City!
Alex City Schools breaks ground on new Benjamin Russell High School site
The company plans to invest $43 million to launch a manufacturing operation in Tuskegee.
Trendco USA set to open Macon County facility, create hundreds of jobs