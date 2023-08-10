Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Officials: 2 women forced 7-year-old to ingest THC gummy, smoke from vape pen

Nicole Rinker and Raquel Price were charged after officials say they forced a 7-year-old to...
Nicole Rinker and Raquel Price were charged after officials say they forced a 7-year-old to ingest THC-infused products.(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Two women in Georgia are accused of forcing a 7-year-old to ingest THC, according to officials.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said Raquel Price and Nicole Rinker gave THC gummies to a 7-year-old girl and made her smoke from a THC-infused vape pen at their home in Atlanta.

The sheriff’s office said investigators learned the girl told the women she did not want to do it and didn’t like how it made her feel. They added that she said it felt like her throat was closing up.

According to an affidavit obtained by WANF, the child was placed under “excessive mental and physical stress” as a result.

Price and Rinker were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children, reckless conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They were also charged with possession of a controlled substance and pills not in their original container after police discovered what they suspect may be methamphetamine at their home.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to Saturday's brawl on Montgomery's...
2 more Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects surrender to police
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash
Derek Holley, 39, of Millbrook, was wanted for the rape of a 13-year-old.
Wanted felon arrested after chase in Millbrook
Investigators believe 27-year-old KeAira Battles was killed in Montgomery before her body was...
Man’s capital murder charge dropped 3 years after woman’s body found in hospital parking lot

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Supreme Court blocks, for now, OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal that would shield Sackler family members
WSFA 12 News will host a Montgomery City Election Candidate Forum on Aug. 10.
LIVE TONIGHT: WSFA 12 News hosts Montgomery candidates forum
Carowinds staff said the Fury 325 roller coaster reopened Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
North Carolina roller coaster reopens after being shut down over crack in support beam
A Rhode Island family is frantically searching for their missing dog after it ran away last week.
‘Feels like a nightmare’: Family says microchip mix-up is complicating search for missing dog