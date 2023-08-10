‘Person of Interest’ sought in Bullock County home invasion case

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A home invasion is under investigation in rural Bullock County, and it happened in broad daylight.

Investigators with the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office said an elderly woman quickly became a victim after answering a knock on her door around 2 p.m. Monday. The unknow suspect initially asked if they could have some water before forcing their way into the woman’s home.

The crime happened along County Road 14, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. After invading the victim’s home, the suspect stole the woman’s purse containing checks, cash, and a debit card, as well as her cell phone.

The suspect, who was wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts was missing his front teeth, investigators were told. He fled in a small vehicle that had a torn seat.

A canvas of the area netted investigators surveillance video of what appeared to be a male seen in the area shortly before the original offense occurred. Investigators have since released a picture of the man, who matched the description of the suspect involved in the home invasion, as did his vehicle.

The person in the photograph is said to be a “person of interest,” and investigators are asking anyone who can share his identity to call the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 738-2670. You can also call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers anonymously at 334-215-STOP (7867), 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or through the P3-tips app.

CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect responsible for the home invasion.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.