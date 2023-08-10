Union Springs police searching for missing man

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) -The Union Springs Police Department is asking for the public assistance locating Steven Bryan Peel.

According to police, on August 6, 2023, Steven Bryan Peel left the area of Locke Court in Union Springs, Alabama, and has not returned.

He is described as a 36-year-old white male, 5′09″ tall and weighing approximately 165 lbs. Peel has three tattoos. He has a picture of the back of a woman on his left forearm. On his right arm, he has a picture of a rose. On the right side of his back, he has his last name.

Steven was last seen wearing denim jeans and an unknown shirt. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding Missing Person Steven Bryan Peel, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app. Ensure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

