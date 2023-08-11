Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Community College system to offer broadband related job training

The program is free thanks to allocations in the Education Trust Fund. During the last legislative session, lawmakers allocated $15 million.
By Erin Davis
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A record number of Alabamians are training through the Alabama Community College System’s Skills for Success program for fiber optics technician and installer jobs.

“From Florence to Dothan, and everywhere in between, if someone is taking our course, they’ll be able to have that exact same training to install things the exact same way,” said Houston Blackwood, the Workforce Director for the ACCS’s Innovation Center.

The program launched a year ago, but Gov. Kay Ivey’s broadband announcement earlier this week is expected to drive more people to the program.

“You start at this spot, and then you can move into these different avenues. And so we show them hey, there’s a great benefit immediately, but also there’s a pathway for you professionally, and of course, financially,” said Blackwood.

Fiber optics technicians make $20-$25 per hour. Demand for these jobs is expected to increase by 8% by 2031, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Once trained in Alabama, technicians will lay the fibers down on the state’s middle mile network, a series of wires that will bring broadband to underserved communities throughout the state.

“The type of people that do this, they like the adventure because they’re not putting this in easy places,” said Blackwood.

Fiber lines go in tunnels, under neighborhoods, and on power poles, but Blackwood says it’s a rewarding profession.

“They’re helping people. They’re making somebody’s life better because now they can do remote doctor visits, remote work, or just stay in touch with their family and so you bring that to people and that makes them happy,” he said.

The program is free thanks to allocations in the Education Trust Fund. During the last legislative session, lawmakers allocated $15 million.

To learn more about Skills for Success and to register for training, call 1-855-206-2671 or visit innovation.accs.edu.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to Saturday's brawl on Montgomery's...
2 more Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects surrender to police
Authorities say the brawl started Saturday evening when the captain of the Harriott II...
Co-captain in Riverfront Brawl in Montgomery: ‘I was just doing my job’
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl

Latest News

Our Washington News correspondent Jon Decker joins us for First at Four to discuss the latest...
Latest on Trump Election Case
Ken Whittle speaks with WSFA 12 News during a 2021 interview to discuss his retirement after 43...
Legendary Trinity Wildcats coach comes out of retirement
The Give Smart Montgomery campaign launched last year, but officials say there are very few...
Campaign to help Montgomery panhandlers going largely unused
The program is free thanks to allocations in the Education Trust Fund. During the last...
Free program offers training for fiber optic technicians