Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awards business licenses

What went wrong with the scoring that caused the first round of licenses to be scrapped?
By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC), nominated applicants and voted to award medical cannabis business licenses to multiple applicants on Thursday.

AMCC engaged the University of South Alabama (USA) to coordinate the application review process and recruit evaluators to assess the scored exhibit items for all 90 applicants. USA utilized 66 evaluators, with experience relevant to the application content, to review one of eight scoring categories: (1) Financial Ability; (2) Business/Management Approach; (3) Operations Plans & Procedures; (4) Facility Suitability & Infrastructure; (5) Security Plan; (6) Personnel; (7) Quality Control & Testing; or (8) Marketing & Advertising.

Following notification by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission of a score calculation variance, the University of South Alabama initiated comprehensive reviews by two internal, senior-level accountants who were not involved with the initial tabulations.

“A lot of these individuals who have gotten a license today, there may be a few that don’t make it for one reason or another either the financing won’t get there or things just fall apart on that they don’t foresee. So at that point in time, we will have to go back,” said newly elected chairman Rex Vaughn.

The procedural timelines associated with the post-award licensing process will restart. Applicants who were awarded a license will have 14 days to submit the appropriate license fee and any applicant who has been denied a license may seek an investigative hearing before the Commission to seek reconsideration of said denial.

Under the rules created by the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, physicians may begin the certification process to recommend medical cannabis to patients after business licenses have been issued. For a patient to qualify for medical cannabis, the patient must have at least one of the qualifying conditions and be recommended for medical cannabis by a certified physician.

While the Commission is limited as to the number of licenses it can issue pursuant to the statute, the Commission intends to open a second offering of licenses for various license categories.

Vaughn is hopeful that medical cannabis will be available for patients by December.

The applicants that were approved for license include:

Integrated Facility License

  • Insa Alabama, LLC
  • Flowerwood Medical Cannabis, LLC
  • Southeast Cannabis Company, LLC
  • Sustainable Alabama, LLC
  • TheraTrue Alabama, LLC

Cultivator License

  • Gulf Shore Remedies, LLC
  • Pure by Sirmon Farms, LLC
  • Blackberry Farms, LLC
  • Twisted Herb Cultivation, LLC
  • I AM FARMS
  • Greenway Botanicals, LLC
  • CRC of Alabama, LLC

Processor License

  • Enchanted Green, LLC
  • 1819 Labs, LLC
  • Organic Harvest Lab, LLC
  • Jasper Development Group Inc.

Dispensary License

  • Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries, LLC
  • CCS of Alabama, LLC
  • RJK Holdings AL, LLC
  • Statewide Property Holdings AL, LLC

Secure Transport License

  • Tyler Van Lines, LLC
  • International Communication, LLC
  • XLCR, Inc.

State Testing Laboratory License

  • Certus Laboratories

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to Saturday's brawl on Montgomery's...
2 more Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects surrender to police
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Derek Holley, 39, of Millbrook, was wanted for the rape of a 13-year-old.
Wanted felon arrested after chase in Millbrook

Latest News

Candidates for Montgomery mayor and multiple city council seats took part in the forum.
Montgomery mayoral, city council candidates take part in form hosted by WSFA
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
The Alabama State Board of Education has opened its first meeting of the new school year.
ALSDE holds first school board meeting of 2023-24
Leroy Upshaw was the sheriff for a dozen years. Now, he's set to spend years behind bars.
Former longtime Barbour County sheriff sentenced to prison