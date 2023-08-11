Advertise
Alabama Wellness Alliance releases the Alabama Physical Activity and Nutrition Plan

By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -A new plan is in place to improve our approach to physical activity and nutrition in Alabama. The Alabama Wellness Alliance released its plan to improve health behaviors in the state.

Low rates of physical activity, poor nutrition, food insecurity, chronic diseases, and obesity have been top concerns for public health officials in Alabama for some time. This plan is a step to improve those factors.

It’s called the Alabama Physical Activity and Nutrition Plan -ALPAN for short. The idea behind it is to provide a roadmap for creating a healthier Alabama through practical, evidence-based physical activity and nutrition strategies that would, in turn, produce long-term health benefits for people who live here.

This plan involves several sectors getting involved, everything from business and industry; education; fitness and sports; healthcare; non-profit, volunteer, and faith-based organizations; public health; public lands, parks, and recreation; and transportation, community planning, and access. The goal is to ensure everyone in Alabama can become healthier wherever you work, live, worship, and play.

Policymakers, health professionals, and all Alabamians are encouraged to access and utilize the ALPAN, which can be found here.

