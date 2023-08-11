Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of...
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of delegates of the American Bar Association at the group's annual meeting Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Denver. On Friday, he announced he appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden case.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By The Associated Press and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday he has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president’s son ahead of the 2024 election.

Garland said he is naming David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who has been probing the financial and business dealings of the president’s son, as the special counsel.

Garland said that Weiss told him on Tuesday that “in his judgment, his investigation has reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a special counsel, and he asked to be appointed.”

“Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel,” Garland said.

The move is a momentous development from the typically cautious Garland and comes amid a pair of sweeping Justice Department probes into Donald Trump, the former president, and President Joe Biden’s chief rival in next year’s election.

It also comes as House Republicans are mounting their own investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Last month, Hunter Biden’s plea deal over tax evasion collapsed after U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, raised multiple concerns about the specifics.

Weiss says plea deal talks have broken down in the tax and gun case.

Republicans had derided that agreement as a “sweetheart” deal as they pushed their own probe.

The Republicans claimed Weiss was being blocked from becoming a special counsel a claim he and the Justice Department denied.

By being named special counsel Weiss will have broader authority to conduct a more sweeping investigation across various areas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to Saturday's brawl on Montgomery's...
2 more Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects surrender to police
Authorities say the brawl started Saturday evening when the captain of the Harriott II...
Co-captain in Riverfront Brawl in Montgomery: ‘I was just doing my job’
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Leroy Upshaw was the sheriff for a dozen years. Now, he's set to spend years behind bars.
Former Alabama sheriff sentenced for ethics violations conviction

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge warns of restraints to what evidence Trump can talk about, agrees to limited protective order
Prosecutors say 47 weapons and 26,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the home of a...
47 weapons, 26,000 rounds of ammunition seized from home of judge charged in wife’s killing, prosecutors say
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds then Alfa Bank head Petr Aven after awarding...
US government sanctions Russians on the board of Alfa Group in response to war in Ukraine