Big heat with daily storm chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day today. Coverage will be around 50% overall, so some will likely stay entirely dry. A few stronger storms will be possible given the abundance of heat in place.

Rain and storms are possible today at times. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain and storms are again possible this weekend and early next week. It’s looking like scattered activity with plenty of locations remaining dry each day. Right now the forecast has rain chances most days around 40% -- mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

The rain chance actually comes all the way down to 20% by next Wednesday and Thursday as some drier air works in behind a cold front. It’s possible those chances come up a touch as we get closer, but right now models are pretty quiet each of those days.

The heat continues to be the main storyline though, and it isn’t even close. High temperatures should easily get into the upper 90s most afternoons through the end of next week. Even if we see a couple of days only reach the mid-90s, that is still above normal and it will feel very hot.

Peak heat index values will be up around 110 degrees through Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

Records are unlikely to fall since each day’s record high over the next week is at or above 100 degrees. Just because our upper 90s won’t be breaking record does not mean the heat will be insignificant. The upcoming temperatures combined with extremely muggy conditions will lead to daytime heat indices well above 100 degrees.

We believe afternoon heat indices will reach 105 to as high as 115 degrees all across Central and South Alabama each and every day through at least Monday. Even with a small drop in the humidity for the middle of next week, heat indices should still approach 100 degrees. There isn’t any sign of this pattern loosening its grip too much through at least August 20th.

Rain and storms are possible most days with brutal heat and humidity. (WSFA 12 News)

Please be sure to practice heat-related safety each and every day. This is the kind of heat and humidity that can really take a toll on the human body. Spending time in the A/C, avoiding the outdoors as much as possible and wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing are just some of the things you can do.

