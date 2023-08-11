Birmingham Barons rally to beat Montgomery Biscuits, 3-2

Advertise
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (53-52) jumped out to another early lead on Thursday night, but the Birmingham Barons (38-67) rallied with three runs in the final four innings to send the Butter and Blue home with a 3-2 defeat at Riverwalk Stadium.

Montgomery found all of their success against Jonathan Cannon, who was making his fifth Double-A start of the season. Ronny Simon brought the first run in to score on a sacrifice fly to give the Biscuits a 1-0 lead after one inning of play.

Not long after recording back-to-back singles to open the bottom of the second, the Biscuits found their second run of the game when Gionti Turner hit into a forceout that allowed Heriberto Hernandez to score. It was Turner’s first RBI of the series, and it gave Montgomery an early 2-0 advantage for the second consecutive game.

Sean Hunley had a strong performance in his 16th start of the season, allowing only two hits, two walks, and an earned run while recording two strikeouts over 4.2 innings pitched. The earned run came in the fourth inning when Wilfred Veras was hit by a pitch and advanced to third before coming home on a wild pitch from Hunley.

The Biscuits’ 2-1 advantage faded in the sixth inning when Terrell Tatum doubled on a fly ball to left field, bringing in Bryan Ramos to tie the game. The contest turned into a stalemate from there, setting up what would become a close finish.

The Barons had a chance to take the lead in the top of the ninth when their first four batters reached base on two singles and two walks. With the bases loaded, Nelson Alvarez (4-3) hit Moises Castillo with a pitch that brought in the go-ahead run and made the score 3-2.

Evan Edwards reached base on a walk with one out remaining, but it would not be enough as Birmingham clinched at least a series split with a 3-2 victory. Jonah Scolaro (3-1) earned the victory while Alvarez recorded the loss as the Butter and Blue failed to record a hit during the final four innings of play.

The Biscuits and Barons resume the series on Friday, August 11 with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The ballgame will include a Bacon Biscuit Bucket Hat Giveaway and features a pitching matchup of Victor Muñoz (7-7) for Montgomery against Matt Thompson (4-12) for Birmingham.

The rest of the series will include Halloween Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 12; and a Lil’ Crumbs Backpack Giveaway presented by Whataburger.

