Inmate dies in custody at Federal Correctional Institution in Talladega
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate has died while in custody at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Talladega.

Talladega authorities say at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 64-year-old David Cannon was found unresponsive.

Responding employees say they initiated lifesaving measures before requesting assistance from EMS.

Emergency medical professional continued lifesaving efforts on Cannon, but he was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

Cannon was serving a life sentence for kidnapping that resulted in death.

He had been in custody at FCI Talladega since November 7, 2011.

