Legendary Trinity Wildcats coach comes out of retirement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Legendary baseball coach Ken Whittle retired from Trinity Presbyterian School in 2021, but he’s coming back, the school announced Friday, if only temporarily.

Whittle, an AHSAA Hall of Famer and Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Famer, returns to Trinity in his former capacity to lead the school’s baseball program into the 2023/24 season while school leaders search for a permanent head coach to lead the Wildcats.

“I’m blessed to be able to return to a place that I love and help the school while they search for a permanent head coach,” Whittle said. “It’s an honor to be asked, and I’m excited for the opportunity.”

“We are very happy to announce that Coach Whittle is coming back to lead our players,” says Suzanne Satcher, Trinity’s Interim Head of School. “It’s a blessing to have such an accomplished coach and loving figure at Trinity for another season. We could not be happier to have Coach Whittle at the helm of our baseball program.”

Trinity Athletic Director Brian Seymore stated, “On behalf of Trinity Athletics and the entire Trinity Family, I am pleased to welcome Coach Whittle back to campus. Coach Whittle is an institution at Trinity, and he exemplifies our mission to glorify God in everything we do. His achievements as a baseball coach are unparalleled. But his greatest legacy is the impact he has had on the lives of generations of Trinity student athletes. Quite simply, there is no better person to lead Trinity Baseball at this time, and we are blessed to have him back. Coach Whittle retired at the conclusion of the 2021 baseball season after 43 years as Trinity’s baseball coach.”

The Wildcats legend spent 43 years with the school after being hired in 1978. He went on to help start the baseball program in 1981 and led the team to six state championships (1985, 1996, 2000, 2012, 2013 and 2015) and well over 750 wins during his career.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Whittle’s Wildcats went to the playoffs an historic 29 consecutive years.

