Small plane crashes in Emerald Mountain Thursday evening

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A small private plane from Florida crashed in a small field in the Emerald Mountain area Thursday evening.

According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, Thursday night, the Elmore County Sheriffs Office received a 911 call around 7:54 p.m. regarding a single-engine Cessna plane owned by a man from Florida. During the flight, the pilot began to experience engine failure and was trying to navigate and find any small field in the Emerald Mountian area.

Sheriff Franklin stated that the pilot was able to find somewhere to land and was very fortunate to be able to walk away from the crash.

The pilot was en route to Shelby County with a final destination of Oklahoma.

No further details have been released at this time.

